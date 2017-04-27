Wastewater injection well application triggers opposition

BURDICK, Kan. (AP) – An application to inject wastewater from oil and natural gas operations into a well in an area that’s near a fault zone and national park is garnering opposition.

Some of the critics demonstrated this week at Emporia State University. The Kansas Corporation Commission is gathering public comment through June 15 on the application from the Quail Oil and Gas. An official with the company didn’t immediately return a phone call or email message from The Associated Press.

His company’s proposal calls for pumping up to 5,000 barrels of wastewater per day into a Morris County well that would be near the Nemaha Ridge-Humboldt fault zone. That’s a relatively small amount. But concerns have arisen that a new well could trigger earthquakes because the fault zone is among the state’s largest.

