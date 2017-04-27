Two businesses robbed in east Wichita Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
Wichita police (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after two businesses were robbed Wednesday.

The first robbery happened at the Metro PCS store in the 2400 block of East 13th around 11 a.m. A 32-year-old employee said a man with a gun entered the store and demanded cash. The employee gave the man money, and he left on foot.

Later Wednesday evening around 9:35 p.m., a man robbed the Great Wall restaurant in the 400 block of North Hillside. A man armed with a gun demanded money. He took money and left in an unknown direction.

The suspect in both robberies was wearing all black clothing. He is around 5 foot 8 inches tall and between 200 and 220 pounds. If you know anything about either robbery contact police at 267-2111.

