Top Kansas lawmaker suggests fee on utility bill for schools

By Published:
(KSN file photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Senate’s majority leader is suggesting that the state impose an extra fee on utility bills to provide new dollars for public schools.

Overland Park Republican Jim Denning said Thursday that he’s drafting a proposal to charge residential customers $3 a month on each of their water, electric and natural gas bills. He said he would seek a $10-per-month charge for businesses.

Denning doesn’t know yet how much money the plan would raise.

He outlined his idea as the House and Senate budget committees had preliminary discussions on budget issues before lawmakers return Monday from an annual spring break. Some lawmakers oppose increasing consumers’ utility bills.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court has ruled that education funding is inadequate.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s