Student makes folks ‘scream’ in awe over prom dress

WTLV-TV

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV) — Jadyn Duguyd was determined to stand out at her senior prom by making folks “scream” in awe over her $40 dress.

“I saw like five girls in the same dress at prom and I thought that was super weird because they’re spending so much money and looked really similar, but I didn’t spend much money and I think I stood out, probably,” she says.

The Douglas Anderson School of the Arts student bought an old thrift store wedding dress and painted Edvard Munch’s “The Scream” on it.

“I just think that stuff from the Impressionism Period and around that time looks a lot better translated onto fabric,” she says.

Jayden said it took her about 20 hours to paint the dress.

