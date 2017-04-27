Student leaders call for more education on new concealed carry policy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A final open forum will be held today at Wichita State to address the upcoming changes to the school’s concealed carry policy before finals kick into high gear.

In a few short months concealed carry guns will be allowed on campus at all Kansas universities, whether students and staff want them or not.

While many have expressed appreciation for the new law, many also still have questions and concerns about how guns will be handled on campus.

KSN attended the previous two open forums where dozens of people shared those concerns and asked questions about what to expect.

The reaction to the new law is pretty split, according to Paige Hungate, WSU Student Government Association president. But regardless of feelings, safety is at the heart of the training and education.

“During the campaign my vice president and I were really focused on making sure education was a priority for students,” she said. “A lot of students don’t really know that the law is going to change in July so we really want to make sure that they do understand that at least.”

The majority of people at the open forums thus far consisted of faculty members, but more training and education opportunities will be offered for students in the future, Hungate said.

“We’re just not educating ourselves in the best possible way and so it’s just really important for people to attend these kind of forums and talk with people who do know what’s going to be changing and what’s going to be happening because if they’re frustrated or their concerned or they like the policy, they need to know what the policy is and what it means for students,” she said.

Today’s open forum is from 9 to 11 a.m. in room 265 at the Rhatigan Student Center at Wichita State.

To read the new policy on weapons on campus, click here.

