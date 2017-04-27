Pregnant woman robbed and run over

HOUSTON, Texas (KPRC) – Police in Houston, Texas are asking for the public’s help solving a brutal robbery that took place in February.

A 25-year-old woman who was almost four-months pregnant didn’t know what was about to happen when she went to the bank to make a withdrawal.

She left with a bag full of cash, but someone was waiting for her in the parking lot.

Two men in a white, four-door Buick apparently had followed her to the bank and parked about 10 feet from her car.

Surveillance footage shows as she walked by them, the passenger opened the door and grabbed the money out of her hand.

The video then shows the woman fall to the ground.

The thieves backed the car over her body as she was lying on the asphalt.

