Nebraska volunteers help Kansas flood victims

Published:

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – Volunteers from Nebraska spent the week in Mulvane helping flood victims rebuild.

Some families effected by the 2016 floods still cannot live in their homes. Other families have not been able to use their basements because of damage and mold.

“Most people don’t see it. You drive by the home and it looks great until you come inside and see it,” said United Methodist for Grand Island Volunteer Coordinator Carla Maurer.

Carla Maurer and about a dozen other volunteers from Grand Island, Nebraska traveled to Mulvane on Monday to help four local families struggling with flood recovery.

“It’s just disheartening to know that their lives have been disrupted. We are 6 months, 9 months, from it happening and it’s still disrupted. It’s very hard to see,” Maurer said.

The group from two Grand Island churches installed insulation and drywall in the basements of the four homes. They also cleaned and sanded the new walls.

“It’s really sad to think that it has been this long and it’s really difficult for all of these houses to get all that done, so it’s nice that we have volunteers from all over the area especially that will come in and help do these kinds of things,” said volunteer Tom Graves.

Tom Graves has been volunteering with disaster relief for about 6 years. He said his group’s mission is to help others and leave them with a positive outlook on life.

“It’s not just work. It’s working with the people. Makes us feel good and certainly makes them feel good too,” Graves said.

KSN spoke with one of the homeowners who the volunteers helped. With tears in her eyes, she told KSN how thankful she is for the volunteers hard work and willingness to contribute to such a cause.

“It’s just doing God’s work and we enjoy it,” Maurer said.

The Great Plains United Methodist Disaster Response team still is still working to fulfill a number of needs related to the 2016 floods. Click here to help.

