More funding means more road repairs in Wichita

WICHITA, Ks. (KSNW) Roads in Wichita.

What do you think?

“The side streets are horrible they have a lot of potholes,” says motorist Crystal Bryan.

It depends on who you ask.

“Everything rolls along smooth,” says Carla Richey.

Some area’s on Arkansas roads forced some drivers to slow down to rive around, but city officials the funding’s coming to make driving smoother in Wichita.

“We continue to spend more money on our streets maintenance,” says Alan King.

Director of Public Works, Alan king says, they’re doing more repairs now than ever.

He says in 2011, curb to curb, they resurfaced 72 lane miles in Wichita. But by the end of the year, that numbers jumps to 813 lane miles.

What is also going up, Alan says, is the budget. It’s 8 million this year, and climbing to 11 million by 2020.

Money that’s spent widening, resurfacing and patching streets.

West North Court Road got some TLC today. Road crews were filling pot holes and large cracks with a mix that dries over smooth, almost immediately after being treated.

And because of an additional 10 million dollars from the sale of the Hyatt, road crews are focusing on the areas that need it most.

“We picked some of the worst of the failing neighborhood streets and we will be doing mitigation on them which involves spot repairs,” says Alan King.

King says they’re spending five million a year over the next two years to treat and repair 40 percent of residential roads in the city.

“The roads are good. I drive every day all day and the residential roads are fine,” says Richey.

Good news to Carla Bryan who is hoping for a much smoother ride.

“Definitely some improvement. Some of our main roads too.”

The Public Works Department is soon getting a new truck that will make treating holes and cracks easier.

A new report out today highlights the cost of bad roads for Kansas drivers.

TRIP, a national transportation research group, presented the study. The organization says from 2011 to 2017, a total of 2.4 billion dollars has been transferred from KDOT to offset budget losses. In just 2016, more than half-a billion was cut from the transportation budget.

That forced officials to delay 25 expansion and modernization projects across the state.

That report released today from a Washington DC organization says that driving on Kansas roads costs you at least an extra 1,000 a year in repairs and wasted gas.