LaTurner takes office as Kansas state treasurer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas state Sen. Jake LaTurner has been sworn in as the new state treasurer.

LaTurner took the oath of office Wednesday from Kansas Supreme Court Justice Caleb Stegall in a ceremony at the Statehouse. Dozens of family, friends and legislative and political colleagues watched.

The 29-year-old Pittsburg Republican was appointed last week by GOP Gov. Sam Brownback to replace former Treasurer Ron Estes.

The 60-year-old Estes won a special congressional election in the 4th District in south-central Kansas after fellow Republican Mike Pompeo was appointed CIA director.

LaTurner will serve the remainder of Estes’ four-year term as treasurer and plans run for the office in 2018.

Republicans in LaTurner’s former legislative district in southeast Kansas will pick a new senator Sunday to serve until a special election next year.

