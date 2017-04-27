KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, April 27, 2017

5:00AM Starting off this morning with fairly clear skies, light winds and cold temps… we will climb out of the upper 30s into the low 40s . Clouds will increase this afternoon and we will have a chance for a few showers to develop this afternoon and tonight. Temps by lunchtime will only be in the chilly 50s and highs with more clouds will be in the low 60s
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.