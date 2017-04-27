Hutchinson man riding bicycle killed in collision

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old man was killed when an SUV collided with his bicycle in Hutchinson. It happened Thursday morning around 5:40 a.m. at 11th and K-61 Highway.

Hutchinson police said Jerry W. Johnson was riding westbound on 11th and entered the intersection at K-61. A Black 2013 GMC Terrain, driven by a 47-year-old man, collided with bike. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision is still under investigation by the Hutchinson Police Department. There is no immediate word about any arrests or charges.

