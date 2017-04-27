Garden City mother concerned over uncertainty of health care policies

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Between the fight over Medicaid expansion in Kansas and republicans’ attempts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, there is a lot of uncertainty about the future of health care policies.

Cynthia Marsh’s daughter, Aileas, was born with a range of medical issues.

“Her medical file is bigger than she is and weighs more than she does,” said Marsh. “It’s called craniostenosis, and it’s because of her brain being underdeveloped at birth. In addition to that, she had a condition called hydrocephaly and microcephaly.”

The family’s insurance helps them afford physical and speech therapy as well as visits with neurosurgeons in Wichita and Kansas City.

But with the questions about the future of the Affordable Care Act in Washington, she’s worried about losing protections for pre-existing conditions.

“I don’t know. It makes me nervous because she is who she is,” said Marsh.

Even with insurance, the Garden City mom says it is tough to keep up with all the expenses and medical needs, even thought Aileas is also on KanCare. They’ve had to apply for a grant to pay for a bath chair, and it took nearly year of fighting for their insurance to provided a wheelchair.

“I mean it would be hard enough if I couldn’t feed my child, but to be able to not take them to a doctor or get them the help they need, that would just be, that would just kill me,” said Marsh.

Cynthia is hopeful that the Kansas legislature would reconsider Medicaid expansion – providing more access to health care across the state.

Marsh said she feels like the expansion would help families that are still trying to get things for their children.