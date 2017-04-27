Emporia State University faces child abuse investigation

By Published:
Kansas Department for Children and Families (KSN File Photo)

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) – Emporia State University’s Center for Early Childhood Education is being investigated for alleged child abuse.

Emporia State spokeswoman Gwen Larson, tells the Emporia Gazette the Kansas Department for Children and Families is investigating reported child abuse at the center.

The center provides an early childhood environment for children of university students, faculty and community members. It also serves as a practicum and observation site for students training to be early childhood teachers.

Parents and staff at the center received an email Monday from center director Keely Persinger informing them of her resignation in the midst of the investigation.

Children and Families Department spokeswoman Theresa Freed says the agency cannot currently comment on the case.

Parents say the agency has told them the investigation will likely finish mid-May.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s