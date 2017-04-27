El Dorado home heavily damaged in fire

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the El Dorado Fire Department battled a house fire on Thursday afternoon. It broke out in the 600 block of North Emporia Street.

Officials tell KSN the occupant of a home noticed a fire in the living room. The fire department was contacted, but the fire quickly spread to the front of the home, encompassing it entirely.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but not before it heavily damaged the home and contents.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.