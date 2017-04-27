El Dorado home heavily damaged in fire

By Published: Updated:

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – Members of the El Dorado Fire Department battled a house fire on Thursday afternoon. It broke out in the 600 block of North Emporia Street.

Officials tell KSN the occupant of a home noticed a fire in the living room. The fire department was contacted, but the fire quickly spread to the front of the home, encompassing it entirely.

Firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but not before it heavily damaged the home and contents.

The Red Cross was called to assist the family.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s