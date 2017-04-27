Drag Douglas fundraiser for leukemia

Eddie Hansen, a candidate for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s 2017 Man of the Year, will host a reopening Dragging Douglas as part of his campaign.

Hansen has dedicated his campaign to the memory of his mother, Nancy Hansen, who lost her battle with leukemia when Eddie was just 18.

The drag Douglas event revs up May 6. A $100 donation gets you and a plus-one car cruise up and down Douglas. The event will kick off with check-in at Lawrence-Dumont stadium from 12 – 2 p.m.

Participants can then cruise the drag route from 2 to 4 p.m. Your donation goes directly to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Each year, seven men and seven women are recommended to compete in the Man & Woman of the Year competition put on by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In 2016, those contestants raised over $220,000 during the 10 week competition.