On a cold evening in Wichita, Bishop Carroll’s Hanleigh Allen scored the first goal of the game, her 29th of the season, for a 1-0 lead versus the crusaders.

Both teams would get plenty of chances to score after the initial goal, but that would be the only one on the night, as the golden eagles would go on to win 1-0. Bishop Carroll is still undefeated in city league play.