Barton County Sheriff looking for suspect accused of rape

Cory Little (Courtesy: Barton Co. Sheriff)

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, Cory Little.

Little is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and black hair. Little has numerous tattoos. The sheriff’s department said Little is wanted on a rape charge in Barton County.

If you have information about him, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

