Airbus opens at WSU Innovation Campus

By and Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Airbus Engineering officially opened its new Engineering Center on the Wichita State University Innovation Campus.

Approximately 300 Airbus employees who work at the center and special guests, including Lt. Governor Jeff Colyer, were at the ceremony.

Airbus’ partnership with WSU will help engage students in real-world engineering projects, develop critical skills that are needed for engineering now and in the future, and produce graduates with experience.

In June 2002, Airbus opened in Wichita and was home to approximately 30 engineers dedicated to wing design for the A380 aircraft. Now, Airbus Engineering-Wichita engages in all Airbus commercial products.

