A new report highlights the cost of bad roads for Kansas drivers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new report out today highlights the cost of bad roads for Kansas drivers.

Director of Public Works, Alan King, said the budget for road repairs is $8 million this year, and will climb to $11 million by 2020.

“We continue to spend more money on our street maintenance,” said King.

He said in 2011 they resurfaced 72 lane miles in Wichita, but by the end of the year, that number jumps to 813 lane miles.

Road crews have been filling potholes and large cracks with a mix that dries over smooth, almost immediately after being treated.

“We picked some of the worst of the failing neighborhood streets and we will be doing mitigation on them which involves spot repairs,” said King.

King said they are spending $5 million a year over the next two years to treat and repair 40 percent of residential roads in the city.

By the end of this year they also expect to have a brand new truck that can spot repair rough patches for an even better finish. However, some drivers say they wish more money would be spent on re-paving the roads altogether.