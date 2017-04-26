Wichita woman sentenced for creating counterfeit checks and credit cards

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 36-year-old Wichita woman who used stolen mail to create counterfeit checks and credit cards was sentenced Wednesday to 34 months in federal prison.

Lateasha Linthicum pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive stolen mail and to commit theft. In her plea, she admitted she caused a loss of more than $300,000 to victims. When Wichita police served a search warrant at Linthicum’s room in the Inn at Tallgrass they found a large storage trunk containing documents credit cards, mail and checks in the names of other people.

