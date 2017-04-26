Wichita Transit asks for public feedback on new improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents who want their voices heard will have a chance to comment on upcoming improvements to Wichita’s public transportation.

Public feedback is welcome at an open house event from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The open house will take place in Building 200 at the Transit Administrative Building, 777 E. Waterman.

The focus of the open house will be on the new Q Line trolley routes, which are scheduled to begin Saturday, May 13. In addition, Transit officials are looking to discuss what the future of mobility looks like in the Wichita community.

(City of Wichita)

Residents are invited and encourage to share their thoughts on the best way Transit can respond to their transportation needs. If residents are unable to attend the meeting, they can email comments or concerns to wichitatransit@wichita.gov or call-in their comment to Customer Service at 316-265-7221.

In March 2016, Transit implemented a series of improvements to bus routes. Wednesday’s meeting is part of a process to assess the success of the improvements and an opportunity to receive feedback from the public on how the routes can be further refined to meet residents’ needs. Transit officials will collect Wednesday’s comments and feedback gathered over the past year to determine future adjustments to the system.