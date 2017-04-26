Wichita Transit asks for public feedback on new improvements

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents who want their voices heard will have a chance to comment on upcoming improvements to Wichita’s public transportation.
Public feedback is welcome at an open house event from 4:30 – 6 p.m. on Wednesday. The open house will take place in Building 200 at the Transit Administrative Building, 777 E. Waterman.
The focus of the open house will be on the new Q Line trolley routes, which are scheduled to begin Saturday, May 13. In addition, Transit officials are looking to discuss what the future of mobility looks like in the Wichita community.