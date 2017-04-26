Wichita man sentenced to seven years for brandishing firearm during 2016 robbery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Attorney Tob Beall said a Wichita man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Wednesday for brandishing a firearm during a robbery at a convenience store.

36 year-old Quincy Hadley of Wichita admitted that he pointed a .40-caliber pistol at a clerk during a robbery at the Presto gas station at 4414 W. Maple on Oct. 26, 2016 in Wichita. During the robbery Hadley demanded and received cash and cigarettes before he fled the scene.

He was arrested when an officer responding to a 911 call found him changing clothes in a parked car.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.