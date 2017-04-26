Wichita girl rocks out with Gene Simmons

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita girl is on her way to stardom after having the opportunity to play guitar alongside a music legend.

Maddy Mullin, 9, was playing her guitar in a parking lot outside a Gene Simmons concert in early April when something very unexpected happened to the young girl.

“They said, ‘Do you want to play for Gene Simmons?'” explained Maddy.

Maddy, shocked at the question, eventually said yes. Moments later, she was playing her guitar in a trailer for Gene Simmon’s crew.

“Just plain goodness,” Maddy described the experience.

Shortly after playing for Simmon’s crew, the rock legend introduced himself to Maddy.

“It was like me as a kindergartner seeing Minnie Mouse in person,” Maddy said.

About 10 minutes later, Maddy was invited on stage with Simmons. The pair sang and played the song “Shout it Out Loud.” KSN asked Maddy what her life has been like since rocking out with Simmons.

“Basically fame and amazingness,” she said.

Maddy said playing with Gene Simmons was less about the celebrity status and more about gaining confidence. She said playing music has helped her open up and become the young lady she is today.

“I was really shy meeting people and now I’m not shy at all,” Maddy said.

Maddy is planning on starting her own band. She said she credits her guitar skills to her dad and grandpa who also play.