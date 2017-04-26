Wichita Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas promotes healthier lifestyles through “Walk at Lunch Day”

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas employees went on a 30-minute walk to promote healthier lifestyles today. They also invited others to join them.

This is the company’s 11th annual “Walk at Lunch Day”.

“Schedule some time and get out. If you can’t do it in one 30 minute increment, even doing it in 3 tens or two 15 minute increments, the important thing is just to get up and get moving,” said Mary Beth Chambers, Blue Cross Blue Shield corporate communications.

Chambers said by walking, you lower your risk of heart disease and diabetes. You also improve your bone strength and lower your risk of hypertension and stress.

Blue Cross hosted rallies and one-mile walks in 13 Kansas communities today.