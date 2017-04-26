Wichita Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas promotes healthier lifestyles through “Walk at Lunch Day”

By Published: Updated:
KSN File Photo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas employees went on a 30-minute walk to promote healthier lifestyles today. They also invited others to join them.

This is the company’s 11th annual “Walk at Lunch Day”.

“Schedule some time and get out. If you can’t do it in one 30 minute increment, even doing it in 3 tens or two 15 minute increments, the important thing is just to get up and get moving,” said Mary Beth Chambers, Blue Cross Blue Shield corporate communications.

Chambers said by walking, you lower your risk of heart disease and diabetes. You also improve your bone strength and lower your risk of hypertension and stress.

Blue Cross hosted rallies and one-mile walks in 13 Kansas communities today.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s