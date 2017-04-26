Wanted: Lauren Ranae Shonkwiler

Lauren is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Theft of Property. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.
Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.
Name: Lauren Ranae Shonkwiler
AKA:
Lauren Ranae Shonkwiler, Lauren Minor, Lauren R. Rogers, Lauren R Shokwiler
Born: 1986
Ht/Wt: 5′ 4″ – 140 lbs.
Other:
White Female
Brown hair / Blue eyes
Tattoo back, hip, left and right calf, right ankle, right shoulder, right leg
