Wanted: Lauren Ranae Shonkwiler

Lauren is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Probation Violation for Theft of Property. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Lauren Ranae Shonkwiler

AKA:

Lauren Ranae Shonkwiler, Lauren Minor, Lauren R. Rogers, Lauren R Shokwiler

Born: 1986

Ht/Wt: 5′ 4″ – 140 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Brown hair / Blue eyes

Tattoo back, hip, left and right calf, right ankle, right shoulder, right leg

