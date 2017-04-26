Update: Ellsworth to fix all six sirens that were malfunctioning last month

Related Coverage Tornado sirens malfunction in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) – Ellsworth officials originally thought the malfunction might have been due to rain, they now know it was caused because of aging equipment.

Ellsworth City Council approved a bid for almost $30,000 to upgrade all six of the sirens’ electronics and software.

“We’re going to update some other stuff too…some of the programming at dispatch to the computer system they use to set them off will be updated, and they’ll have a new, current modernized radio frequency as well,” said Chief Emil Halfhill of the Ellsworth Police Department.

Right now, only five of the city’s sirens are up and running. Just last Friday, the siren by the Ellsworth Correctional Facility malfunctioned, so officials had to disable it.

