Police looking for owner of Bible in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – olice are looking for the owner of a Bible in the Wichita area.P

Police were contacted by a man in Canada who found the bible pictured. It had information on individuals from the Wichita area: Private Bill Gibson of 1448 S Handley, HDQ Co SCY 1911Camp Adair, OR dated Sept 16, 1943. He was gifting the Bible to Marguerite Kirkpatrick of 2220 S Santa Fe.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.