Man sentenced for stealing mail in rural Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 34-year-old Derby man has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for stealing mail while working as a mail carrier.

Gary Yenzer was sentenced Wednesday for one count of theft of U.S. mail.

Investigators learned Yenzer looked for birthday and anniversary cards while delivering mail last year in rural Sedgwick County. Prosecutors say he kept the cash he removed and sold some of the gift cards for cash, but he did not use the gift cards for fear of them bring traced to him.

