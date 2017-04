After winning a JUCO national championship, and claiming the NJCAA national player of the year award, Hutchinson forward Shakur Juiston committed to play basketball at UNLV.

Juiston tweeted, “First I would like to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity further my Education and Athletics In Division 1!” Juiston averaged double figures in points and rebounds this past season for the Blue Dragons. He also had offers from Kansas and Iowa State.