GOP lawmakers in Kansas working on new income tax proposals

By Published:
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas are working on new proposals for raising income taxes to fix the state budget that include a plan similar to one GOP Gov. Sam Brownback vetoed.

Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning said Wednesday that fellow GOP senators are drafting a plan to retain separate rates for lower- and upper-income earners.

He said another plan would return Kansas to three tax rates. The governor vetoed a bill in February that would have done the same thing.

Brownback told reporters Wednesday that he still likes the idea of a single rate for all filers.

GOP lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. But the state is facing budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019.

Lawmakers resume their annual session Monday.

