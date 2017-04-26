Goddard man sentenced in two business robberies

Austan Kinnaird (Photo Courtesy: Wichita Police Dept.)
Police obtained security video of a robbery inside the Dillons store at Harry and Webb Road on April 29, 2016 (Photo Courtesy: Wchita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old Goddard man was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in federal prison for two robberies in Wichita.

Austan Kinnaird pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery. In his plea he admitted that on Dec. 24, 2015, he robbed Golf Headquarters at 848 N. Webb Road in Wichita. He entered the store wearing a wig and a cap. He showed the clerk what looked like a firearm and demanded money before he fled the store with the stolen cash.

In his plea, he further admitted that on April 29, 2016, he robbed a branch of Intrust Bank in a Dillons grocery store at 9450 E. Harry in Wichita. He gave the teller a note demanding money and fled the bank with the cash. He was identified after surveillance photos were made public.

