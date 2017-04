WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is in critical condition after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of South Emporia.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. near Pawnee and Broadway.

It is unknown if there is a suspect in custody. More information will be released at a morning media briefing later this morning.

