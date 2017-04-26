Chipotle investigating data breach involving payment systems

Chipotle (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

If you have recently dined at Chipotle, you may want to check you credit card account.

The company said it recently detected unauthorized activity on the network that supports its payment system in restaurants, but believes it has stopped the activity. It said its investigation is focused on restaurant transactions between March 24 and April 18 of this year, and would not provide further details since the investigation is still going on.

A Chipotle representative said the company has notified card networks, which notifies issuing banks, which in turn notifies customers.

Customers are being urged to closely monitor their payment card statements and to notify their bank if they spot an unauthorized charge.

