Anti-Semitic sign appears on Kansas State campus

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – An anti-Semitic poster was put up on campus at Kansas State University during Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Kansas State Associate Vice President Steve Logback tells the Manhattan Mercury that the university was alerted to the poster through social media that Monday morning and removed it from the telephone pole it was attached to.

Logback says the situation was an unauthorized posting and, as far as he knows, an isolated incident.

Greg Newmark, co-adviser of the university’s Jewish student organization, says he doesn’t believe the person behind the poster knew the significance of Holocaust Remembrance Day. He says the incident only highlights the purpose behind having such a holiday, which is “to not forget how quickly hate speech can become (dangerous).”

Logback says that university police are currently investigating the incident.

 

