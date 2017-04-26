Amazon unveils Echo Look, a camera that judges your outfits

Amazon introduced its latest Echo product, a camera that’s meant to sit in your closet and keep track of your outfits. It’s called the Echo Look and features Amazon’s Alexa.

The device is capable of snapping full-length photos and short videos of you, complete with a computer-generated background blur to make outfits pop, then storing those pictures in a companion app.

There’s also a style check service for feedback on your outfits. The Echo Look will cost about $200 when it launches.

Interested customers can request an invitation from Amazon now.