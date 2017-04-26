A warning to those purchasing Paul McCartney tickets

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – British music royalty is coming to town in July, and Wednesday is the first day some people could buy tickets for the Paul McCartney concert.

Ticket sales started Wednesday with American Express, but they’ll be open to everyone starting Monday. However, some websites are already selling tickets, raising concerns for buyers.

“Consumers need to be aware whenever you’re shopping online to purchase tickets, you want to make sure that you’re not going to get scammed,” said Denise Groene, State Director, Better Business Bureau.

Groene says if you shop online at any other website besides Intrust Bank Arena for tickets, you’re taking a risk.

“There are websites already populating requests where you can go on and purchase tickets and while that’s not illegal per say, it does raise some concerns as to how they know that they’re going to have these tickets available,” explained Groene.

Prices are anywhere from $100 to over $2,000, and with secondary markets buying dozens of seats, there’s a chance, the one you bought has already been purchased by someone else.

KSN wanted to know, do consumers know there are websites out there selling tickets that aren’t directly from the arena?

“For being my age and buying tickets for a very long time, I know that there’s different sites available, so what I do is I go out and I shop the web. For those people that don’t know. How are they going to know?” stated Aalene Bailey, Paul McCartney fan.

Intrust Bank Arena has experienced this problem with most big concerts that have been here in the past.

Officials assure me the arena does everything they can to prevent secondary markets from purchasing tickets.

