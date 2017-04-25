Wichita woman indicted on weapons charges in triple murder

Related Coverage Harvey County Sheriff’s Department still searching for triple murder suspects

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita woman was indicted today on federal charges of providing a gun to a man who is charged with shooting and killing three people near Moundridge according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Myrta M. Rangel, 31, of Wichita has been charged with the following:

One count of aiding and abetting possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count one).

One count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count two).

One count of conspiracy to carry a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (count three).

One count of transferring a firearm to be used in drug trafficking (count four).

One count of unlawful possession of a firearm following a felony conviction (count five).

One count of giving a firearm to a convicted felon (count six).

It is alleged that on Oct. 29, 2016, Rangel gave a .40 caliber handgun to Jereme Nelson. Nelson is charged in Harvey County District Court with killing Travis Street, Angela May Graevs and Richard Prouty in October of 2016.

If convicted, she faces the following penalties:

Count one: Not less than 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count two: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count three: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Counts four, five and six: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

