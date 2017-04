WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are looking for Jose L. Cruz, who escaped WPD custody earlier today around 5:30.

Cruz was last seen at St. Francis Hospital. He is wanted on three warrants.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact 911.

