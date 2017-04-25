Two arrested after stealing from Wichita salvage yard

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 33-year-old man and 35-year-old woman after they were caught stealing an item from AJ’s Auto Salvage.

It happened Monday morning in the 2500 block of South West Street.

Two employees, a 52-year-old man and 61-year-old man, caught the suspects identified as Jesus E. Ponce and Jaime D. Laforte taking parts.

Police said the 33-year-old male suspect struck one of the employees with a stick. That is when the 52-year-old employee pulled a gun and held the suspects before they ran to their car.

“The 52-year-old fired several shots towards the vehicle. The suspects vehicle was struck twice,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Police arrested both the man and woman. The are being held on suspicion of aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. The property was worth around $100.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s