Two arrested after stealing from Wichita salvage yard

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 33-year-old man and 35-year-old woman after they were caught stealing an item from AJ’s Auto Salvage.

It happened Monday morning in the 2500 block of South West Street.

Two employees, a 52-year-old man and 61-year-old man, caught the suspects identified as Jesus E. Ponce and Jaime D. Laforte taking parts.

Police said the 33-year-old male suspect struck one of the employees with a stick. That is when the 52-year-old employee pulled a gun and held the suspects before they ran to their car.

“The 52-year-old fired several shots towards the vehicle. The suspects vehicle was struck twice,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Police arrested both the man and woman. The are being held on suspicion of aggravated burglary and aggravated battery. The property was worth around $100.

