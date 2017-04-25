Topeka man gets murder conviction in child slaying

By Published:
Michael Guerro

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Topeka man who was charged in the death of a 14-month-old will be sentenced to 14 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports 28-year-old Michael Guerrero pleaded no contest April 17 to charges of reckless aggravated battery and reckless second-degree murder of the child. A charge of aggravated endangering of a child was dismissed.

A police affidavit says Guerrero called 911 in June 2015 saying the child was choking on a french fry and that he was trying to save her by shaking her, giving her blows on the back and attempting CPR. The child was taken to a hospital with bruising and died three days later.

A Children’s Mercy Hospital official says CPR couldn’t have caused that much bruising on a child.

Guerrero will be sentenced in June.
