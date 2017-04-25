Three injured in accident at 31st and Exposition

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple people have been involved in a traffic accident near South 31st Street and Exposition.

A total of three people were injured and taken to a hospital. One adult has critical injuries while two others, an adult and a child, have suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Bob Gulliver said there were two vehicles involved in the accident, one traveling eastbound, while the other traveling westbound. “The vehicle traveling westbound crossed the center lane and hit the other vehicle head on,” noted Gulliver.

The police are still conducting an investigation at this time.

