Students and faculty prepare for conceal and carry on campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Students and faculty at Wichita State University are preparing for conceal and carry to be allowed on campus next school year, many are still left with questions about the policy and how it will affect them personally.

The university held a forum today to help field those questions.

Like many questions, David Moses from general counsel says concealing and carrying means, plain and simple, you shouldn’t be able to see the gun. The student must have the weapon concealed and in a safe storage device, if it is in their backpack, then it must be at their feet or immediately within their control.

Some teachers are wondering what the best way is to approach a student about concealing and carrying. Moses said if they did somehow see the gun, they can approach the student or they can call WSU police and they will come and address it.

“It shouldn’t affect my policy at all as long as they are abiding by the conceal policy,” said instructor Jolynn Dowling. “I shouldn’t even be aware they even have it on them and so unless they are brandishing or having some kind of threat in my classroom then it shouldn’t be a problem for me.”

WSU Police Chief Sara Morris said Tuesdays forum is a positive step. “People are, the panic is lessening, the concerns are lessening and it is moving more towards the awareness.”

Education is expected to get even more hands-on. While there will be no gun training, WSU police say they are preparing to implement a series of active threat simulations to let students know how police will respond to threats, and the best thing you can do in those situations.

“Because the whole purpose is to help you survive an active threat incident, while you can help others survive it,” said Morris.

Morris said active threat situations will begin starting in September of next year.

The next forum regarding conceal and carry will be held on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Rhatigan Student Center in room 265.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.