Scout finally receives Eagle after earning it 50 years ago

WAND TV Published:
Courtesy WAND TV

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Terry Smith, 72, should have received the title of Eagle Scout over five decades ago, but due to unforeseen circumstances and life in general, he wasn’t able to obtain that title.

On Sunday the 72-year-old, along with 33 other Eagle scouts of Illinois’ Lincoln Trails Council, were honored for achieving the highest title in the Boy Scouts of America.

A couple guys asked me well how come you never got your Eagle? I said it was my fault and they said, ‘well you can still try.’ And I said OK lets give it a try. So I wrote some letters to the nationals and talked to some people and the next thing you know we’re here and this thing is happening,” said Smith.

Smith’s first hearing before the Eagle review board was canceled when one of the board members suffered a heart attack.

After that, Smith says “life got in the way” and he never scheduled a second hearing.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s