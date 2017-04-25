Scout finally receives Eagle after earning it 50 years ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Terry Smith, 72, should have received the title of Eagle Scout over five decades ago, but due to unforeseen circumstances and life in general, he wasn’t able to obtain that title.

On Sunday the 72-year-old, along with 33 other Eagle scouts of Illinois’ Lincoln Trails Council, were honored for achieving the highest title in the Boy Scouts of America.

A couple guys asked me well how come you never got your Eagle? I said it was my fault and they said, ‘well you can still try.’ And I said OK lets give it a try. So I wrote some letters to the nationals and talked to some people and the next thing you know we’re here and this thing is happening,” said Smith.

Smith’s first hearing before the Eagle review board was canceled when one of the board members suffered a heart attack.

After that, Smith says “life got in the way” and he never scheduled a second hearing.