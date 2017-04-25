‘Safety’ at center of school bond elections today

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN has reported on several school districts’ efforts to improve safety and security for weeks. Today, Goddard and Clearwater schools will hold their bond elections, hoping to sway voters today for the upgrades.

“I know we’re not building any fancy, new schools like we did in the last bond issue ten years ago but this is actually way more important because this is actually going to be saving children’s lives,” said Jennifer Barber, who serves on the Goddard bond committee and is a Goddard parent.

Over 150 Goddard residents, parents and staff met over the course of six months to figure out a plan for this bond issue.

Along with storm shelters and secure locks, the Goddard bond issue also includes projects like renovations to existing classrooms, improved parking, lighting and drainage, expanded fire alarm systems and more.

That safety doesn’t come without a price.

Goddard USD 265 is asking for $52 million from taxpayers.

Should the bond pass, residents with a $100,000 home in the Goddard district will pay $1.82 more each month. That’s an extra $21.84 each year.

The Clearwater USD 264 bond issue prices out at $15.8 million.

“It is an investment in our facilities that will have a significant impact on school safety,” says Clearwater USD 264 Superintendent, Paul Becker. “And the learning environment through upgraded mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.”

The polls will be open today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you can check your polling place by clicking here.

