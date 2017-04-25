Ron Estes to be sworn into Congress

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Republican Ron Estes will be sworn in to be the replacement for former Rep. Mike Pompeo Tuesday evening.

Estes will take his seat in Congress after officials certified his victory in the state’s special election.

Totals released show Estes defeated Democrat James Thompson by 6.2 percentage points, a strong challenge by a Democrat in a historically GOP district. Pompeo was re-elected to the seat by about 30 percentage points in November.

KSN caught up with Ron Estes to get his take on his first day in Congress.

“It’s kind of exciting,” said Estes. “We’ve had what, three months where we haven’t had a vote here for the 4th district so I’m looking forward to being that representative, to represent us and, you know, just personally it’s kind of thrilling to be involved in this whole process.”

The looming government shutdown and it’s impact on his district is at the top of the list for Estes.

“I think the biggest thing we need to do is get our economy going so that we can actually have more jobs, have more income, have opportunities to take care of families. Probably the best way to do that is with regulatory reform and actually get some of the things off the backs of businesses and individuals.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.