Nordstrom is lighting up the internet with some expensive fake mud jeans.

On its website, the luxury fashion retailer is selling a pair of working class-inspired jeans coated with what Nordstrom calls “caked-on muddy coating.”

The price is listed at $425.

In the description for the barracuda straight leg jeans, the company states they “embody rugged, americana workwear that’s seen some hard-working action” and when worn show “you’re not afraid to get down and dirty.”