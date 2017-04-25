Man arrested after stealing $100K in items from Wichita home

Samuel Haley (KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 36-year-old man after he stole jewelry, cars, and weapons worth $100,000. It happened April 15 and 16 from a home in the 9000 block of East Crestwood.

Officers were able to identify a suspect, and on April 20, they arrested 36-year-old Samuel Haley. He faces charges of burglary, theft, possession of stolen property, possession of meth, and a parole violation. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office.

Police recovered the items that were stolen.

