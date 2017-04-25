KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, April 25, 2017

6:30AM The bulk of today will be dry, but you might want to take the rain jacket with you to work and school, as showers are expected to arrive this afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we’ll keep with more clouds, breezy winds, and warm temperatures for our Tuesday. Keep an eye on the radar today right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

5:30AM We have another mild and breezy start to our day with temperatures mainly in the 50s and winds at 10-20mph. I’ll let you know when and where to expect rain on this Tuesday, all morning on Kansas Today!

