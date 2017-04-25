Kobach says staying in Kansas is ‘best thing for me to do’

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he’s planning to remain in Kansas rather than take a job in President Donald Trump’s administration.

Kobach made the remark Tuesday morning during an interview on the Fox News program “Fox & Friends” about Trump’s plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border. Kobach advised Trump’s campaign last year.

Asked why he wasn’t a part of the administration, Kobach said he has decided “the best thing for me to do right now is to stay in my home state of Kansas.”

He didn’t mention plans to run for the Republican nomination for governor in 2018, but he’s long been seen as a potential candidate. GOP Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited.

Kobach’s spokeswoman did not immediately return a telephone message from The Associated Press.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s