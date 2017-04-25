KBI investigating man’s death in Atchison

ATCHISON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Atchison Police Department are conducting an investigation into a death which occurred in Atchison.

On Monday, a man was found dead at his home at 1145 Parallel St. The Atchison Police Department began investigating at approximately 7 p.m. and requested assistance from the KBI at 7:45 p.m.

The man has been identified as 49-year-old Michael Moeck of Atchison.

The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding his death. Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call 1-800-KS-CRIME.

